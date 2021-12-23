Market cap of Platinum [PL] reaches 305.82M – now what?

Platinum [NYSE: PL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.30%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Planet Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Delivers Record Third Quarter Revenue of $31.7 Million.

The one-year Platinum stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.55. The average equity rating for PL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $305.82 million, with 43.12 million shares outstanding and 34.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, PL stock reached a trading volume of 6229176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Platinum [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Platinum is set at 0.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PL Stock Performance Analysis:

Platinum [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.91% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.68 for Platinum [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Platinum Fundamentals:

Platinum’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Platinum [PL] Insider Position Details

56 institutional holders increased their position in Platinum [NYSE:PL] by around 13,809,153 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,772,857 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,584,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,166,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,234,067 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,752,789 shares during the same period.