Market cap of Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] reaches 487.47M – now what?

Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ: JWEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.28%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Jowell Global to Establish U.S. Warehouse with Suzhou Dreamworker Info-Tech to Elevate Competitiveness in Cross-Border E-Commerce.

Jowell Global Ltd. (“Jowell Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced that the Company established a cross-border e-commerce strategic collaboration with Suzhou Dreamworker Info-Tech Co., Ltd. (“Suzhou Dreamworker”). Parties will work together to set up a joint venture to provide warehouse and supply chain service in the U.S. by utilizing the oversea warehousing development experience of Suzhou Dreamworker and existing e-commerce platform of Jowell Global to form a more competitive global e-commerce presence.

Chinese international trade has been rapidly developing in new forms and models in recent years. Cross-border e-commerce becomes a new accelerator in China’s international trade, transforming the international trade that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Overseas warehousing offers many benefits, especially for e-commerce platforms, including lowered logistical costs and reliable delivery time and improved after-sale customer service and more. This collaboration creates considerable competitive advantages that will help attract more international customers and additional business opportunities for the Company.

The market cap for the stock reached $487.47 million, with 23.59 million shares outstanding and 20.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 265.02K shares, JWEL stock reached a trading volume of 3278213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jowell Global Ltd. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

JWEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.28. With this latest performance, JWEL shares gained by 51.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 205.23% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.31 for Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 19.98 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Jowell Global Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.81. Jowell Global Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.70.

Return on Total Capital for JWEL is now 38.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.68. Additionally, JWEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] managed to generate an average of $32,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 195.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.29.Jowell Global Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.10% of JWEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWEL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 17,811, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.97% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in JWEL stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $46000.0 in JWEL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ:JWEL] by around 20,174 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 26,159 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWEL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,174 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 26,159 shares during the same period.