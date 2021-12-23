Market cap of Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] reaches 42.63B – now what?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] closed the trading session at $55.37 on 12/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.84, while the highest price level was $55.75. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Dell Technologies Announces Pricing Terms for Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) announces the pricing terms of the previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Offers”) by Dell Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary (“Dell”). Dell expects to accept for purchase $1,200,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 8.350% Senior Notes due 2046 and $500,350,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 8.100% Senior Notes due 2036 that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Early Tender Deadline referenced below (excluding accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the applicable settlement date and excluding fees and expenses related to the Offers) from the registered holders (collectively, the “Holders”) thereof. The terms upon which such purchase will be made, including the previously announced amended tender cap of $1,200.0 million in aggregate principal amount with respect to the 8.350% Senior Notes due 2046 (the “Amended Tender Cap”) and the previously announced amended Maximum Tender Amount of $2,850.0 million (the “Amended Maximum Tender Amount”) and order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”) which are set forth in the table below, are described in the Offer to Purchase dated December 6, 2021, as amended or supplemented (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The “Total Consideration” for each series per $1,000 principal amount of the debt securities identified in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities” and each referred to as a “series” of Securities) validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers was determined by reference to the applicable fixed spread over the yield to maturity based on the bid side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security, in each case as set forth in the table below, and is payable to Holders of the Securities who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Securities at or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) and whose Securities are accepted for purchase by Dell. The Reference Yields (as determined pursuant to the Offer to Purchase) listed in the table were determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, December 20, 2021, by the dealer managers who are identified below. The Total Consideration for each series of Securities includes an early tender premium of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by such Holders and accepted for purchase by Dell.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.13 percent and weekly performance of -1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 3778183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $68.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $113 to $116, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DELL shares from 118 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.82, while it was recorded at 54.81 for the last single week of trading, and 50.69 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.65%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,342 million, or 86.80% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,068,208, which is approximately -1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $950.51 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

336 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 25,115,910 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 16,842,521 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 198,648,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,607,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,148,579 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,976,148 shares during the same period.