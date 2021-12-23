Market Analysts see International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] falling to $145. Time to buy?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] gained 1.50% on the last trading session, reaching $128.97 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2021 that HSBC And IBM Successfully Design And Test Interoperable Multi-Ledger Central Bank Digital Currency, Securities And Foreign Exchange Settlement Capability.

Initiative is the Latest Innovation Resulting from Groundbreaking CBDC Experimentations Led by Banque de France.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

— Cross-border, cross-CBDC and digital currency, cross-asset, cross ledger, end-to-end securities and foreign exchange transactions successfully executed;.

International Business Machines Corporation represents 897.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $114.33 billion with the latest information. IBM stock price has been found in the range of $127.66 to $129.336.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 4838783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $145.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $172, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on IBM stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IBM shares from 167 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.89, while it was recorded at 126.49 for the last single week of trading, and 136.49 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.14 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.71. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $14,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 16.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $64,791 million, or 57.90% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,936,478, which is approximately 0.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,528,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.2 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.53 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -0.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,070 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 18,995,489 shares. Additionally, 884 investors decreased positions by around 16,143,717 shares, while 340 investors held positions by with 474,781,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,920,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,812,574 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 1,175,168 shares during the same period.