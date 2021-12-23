Market Analysts see Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gaining to $4500. Time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] jumped around 12.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3420.74 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Amazon Announces Plans to Create 550 New Jobs at Phoenix Tech Hub.

More than 400 corporate and tech roles are currently available at Amazon’s Phoenix Tech Hub. Those interested can apply at amazon.jobs.

Amazon today announced plans to create more than 550 corporate and tech jobs in Tempe, Arizona, over the next few years, further expanding the company’s Phoenix Tech Hub. These new roles will support Amazon’s growing teams in Consumer Retail, Amazon Web Services, and Operations, and include positions such as software development engineers, senior solution architects, project managers, and business analysts.

Amazon.com Inc. stock is now 5.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMZN Stock saw the intraday high of $3,441.00 and lowest of $3,370.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3773.08, which means current price is +18.73% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 2715734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4115.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4300, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 3850 to 3800.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 96.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 156.81.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,454.16, while it was recorded at 3,389.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3,376.12 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 36.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $1,010,608 million, or 59.30% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,280,421, which is approximately 1.69% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,129,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.88 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $55.84 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,117 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 11,180,595 shares. Additionally, 1,313 investors decreased positions by around 12,756,345 shares, while 428 investors held positions by with 272,573,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,510,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,393,411 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 3,040,656 shares during the same period.