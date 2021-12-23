Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is 59.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] gained 2.36% or 2.7 points to close at $116.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3318382 shares. The company report on December 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – LYV.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) resulting from allegations that Live Nation may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

It opened the trading session at $113.98, the shares rose to $119.27 and dropped to $113.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYV points out that the company has recorded 27.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, LYV reached to a volume of 3318382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $115.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYV stock. On May 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LYV shares from 88 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 5.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 33.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for LYV stock

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.30 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.73, while it was recorded at 108.91 for the last single week of trading, and 91.25 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $18,481 million, or 73.30% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,807,814, which is approximately -1.385% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in LYV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.14 billion in LYV stock with ownership of nearly -10.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 19,909,306 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 15,133,329 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 126,759,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,801,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,085,585 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,545,064 shares during the same period.