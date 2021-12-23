Kellogg Company [K] Stock trading around $62.78 per share: What’s Next?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.13%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that New Five-Year Agreement Reached for U.S. RTEC Employees.

Today Kellogg Company announced that employees have ratified the tentative agreement for a master contract at our four U.S. cereal plants in Battle Creek, Mich., Omaha, Neb., Lancaster, Pa. and Memphis, Tenn. The contract covers approximately 1,400 union-represented employees, all of whom are welcome back to work.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The new, five-year contract with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) International Union and locals furthers our employees’ leading wages and benefits, with immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, among other items.

Over the last 12 months, K stock rose by 2.60%. The one-year Kellogg Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.2. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.86 billion, with 341.00 million shares outstanding and 258.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, K stock reached a trading volume of 2704630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $67.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $76 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $68, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on K stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 132.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.65, while it was recorded at 64.01 for the last single week of trading, and 63.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellogg Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.94 and a Gross Margin at +34.25. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 15.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.67. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 233.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $40,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

K Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.15%.

Kellogg Company [K] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,131 million, or 86.60% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 58,965,171, which is approximately -0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,510,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.58 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 2.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

372 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 12,078,232 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 17,182,535 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 260,148,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,409,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,656,695 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,826,900 shares during the same period.