Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Stock trading around $201.84 per share: What’s Next?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] closed the trading session at $201.84 on 12/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $200.08, while the highest price level was $202.00. The company report on December 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Honeywell International Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – HON.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) resulting from allegations that Honeywell may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.11 percent and weekly performance of -3.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, HON reached to a volume of 3097963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $238.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $270 to $245. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $229, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HON stock. On April 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HON shares from 222 to 244.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 54.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HON stock trade performance evaluation

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.77, while it was recorded at 203.63 for the last single week of trading, and 221.43 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 11.68%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104,345 million, or 75.70% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,083,389, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,268,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.32 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.9 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,001 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 14,812,922 shares. Additionally, 920 investors decreased positions by around 22,079,126 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 480,514,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,406,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,861,417 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,237,090 shares during the same period.