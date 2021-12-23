Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] moved up 5.12: Why It’s Important

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] price surged by 5.12 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Himax Industry-Leading Automotive Local Dimming TCON Solution Universally Adopted on Novel Automotive Display.

Demonstrations will be available at CES 2022, January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced its universally adopted industry-leading timing controller (“TCON”), HX8880-D/E Series, will be showcased with various global dominant panel makers, Tier-1 suppliers, and major automotive partners at CES 2022 from January 5 to January 8 in Las Vegas. Himax HX8880-D/E Series features the state-of-the-art local dimming function that can support ultra-high resolution and high contrast panels for automotive applications. Himax HX8880-D has already entered production in numbers of premium car models. The next generation HX8880-E is set to enter full scale production by mid-2022.

A sum of 3806339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. Himax Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $12.58 and dropped to a low of $11.79 until finishing in the latest session at $12.53.

The one-year HIMX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.5. The average equity rating for HIMX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMX shares is $14.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HIMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 25.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.97 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 11.87 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Himax Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $553 million, or 28.30% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,898,122, which is approximately -1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,198,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.89 million in HIMX stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $35.74 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 18.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 13,662,461 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 7,523,350 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 25,209,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,395,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,468,316 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,015,161 shares during the same period.