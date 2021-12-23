EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is 81.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] gained 1.01% or 0.87 points to close at $87.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2680690 shares. The company report on December 16, 2021 that EOG Resources to Participate in Panel at Upcoming Conference.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to participate in a panel at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference at 11:40 a.m. Central time (12:40 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, January 6. Ezra Y. Yacob, CEO, will participate on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

It opened the trading session at $86.22, the shares rose to $87.95 and dropped to $84.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EOG points out that the company has recorded 4.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -87.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, EOG reached to a volume of 2680690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $112.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $99 to $104, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for EOG stock

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.22, while it was recorded at 85.47 for the last single week of trading, and 79.72 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.14 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.26. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of -$208,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 71.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $44,106 million, or 88.30% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,943,329, which is approximately 3.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 48,369,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.18 billion in EOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.8 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 40,039,988 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 44,936,737 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 425,804,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,780,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,463,331 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 6,772,319 shares during the same period.