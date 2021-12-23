Confluent Inc. [CFLT] is 54.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] jumped around 0.55 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.50 at the close of the session, up 0.80%. The company report on December 12, 2021 that Confluent and Alibaba Cloud Announce Partnership to set Data in Motion in Mainland China.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced the availability of Confluent Data Streaming Service on Alibaba Cloud. Customers in mainland China now have a modern data streaming platform to harness the flow of real-time data across entire organizations.

Available via the Alibaba Marketplace, Confluent Data Streaming Service is a cloud service with elastic scalability and virtually infinite storage making it easy to meet the requirements of any data in motion workload.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 2329822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $92.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 6.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11.

How has CFLT stock performed recently?

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.38% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.26, while it was recorded at 65.37 for the last single week of trading.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.56 and a Gross Margin at +68.10. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.15.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -118.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.98. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 2.72%.

Insider trade positions for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 26,492,815 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,390,405 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 26,414,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,297,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,076,267 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,793 shares during the same period.