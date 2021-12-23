CarMax Inc. [KMX] Stock trading around $127.87 per share: What’s Next?

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] plunged by -$9.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $139.80 during the day while it closed the day at $127.87. The company report on December 22, 2021 that CarMax Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), the nation’s largest and most profitable retailer of used cars, today reported results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2021.

CarMax Inc. stock has also loss -9.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMX stock has declined by -10.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.07% and gained 35.37% year-on date.

The market cap for KMX stock reached $20.71 billion, with 162.97 million shares outstanding and 161.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 4571627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarMax Inc. [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $152.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. On May 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KMX shares from 155 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 5.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

CarMax Inc. [KMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.94. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.15 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.33, while it was recorded at 134.31 for the last single week of trading, and 132.46 for the last 200 days.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +12.55. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for KMX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.72. Additionally, KMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] managed to generate an average of $27,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 16.40%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,475 million, or 96.90% of KMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,424,230, which is approximately 0.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,030,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in KMX stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.22 billion in KMX stock with ownership of nearly -3.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 305 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 6,353,650 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 6,355,489 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 144,054,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,763,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,818,196 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,225,667 shares during the same period.