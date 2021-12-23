BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] is 3.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: BVXV] gained 97.30% or 1.44 points to close at $2.92 with a heavy trading volume of 152304407 shares. The company report on December 22, 2021 that BiondVax signs definitive agreements for development and commercialization of innovative nanosized COVID-19 antibody therapy with Max Planck Institute of Biophysical Chemistry and University Medical Center Göttingen, Germany.

– Max Planck Institute of Biophysical Chemistry, a world leading research institute, together with University Medical Center Göttingen have developed unique nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs*) for the treatment of COVID-19 that exhibit significant competitive advantages over existing therapies;.

– BiondVax to lead development and commercialization with exclusive worldwide license; initial human clinical trials results expected in 2023;.

It opened the trading session at $2.89, the shares rose to $3.49 and dropped to $2.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BVXV points out that the company has recorded -1.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -114.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 78.96K shares, BVXV reached to a volume of 152304407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.61. With this latest performance, BVXV shares gained by 53.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVXV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.25 for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 1.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for BVXV is now -111.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.87. Additionally, BVXV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] managed to generate an average of -$61,687 per employee.BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.10% of BVXV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVXV stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 79,440, which is approximately -0.813% of the company’s market cap and around 29.82% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 45,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in BVXV stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $53000.0 in BVXV stock with ownership of nearly 10.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:BVXV] by around 57,081 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 113,598 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 84,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVXV stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,769 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 106,709 shares during the same period.