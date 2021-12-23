BHP Group [BBL] is 10.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BHP Group [NYSE: BBL] traded at a low on 12/22/21, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.55.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2634054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BHP Group stands at 1.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for BBL stock reached $149.38 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, BBL reached a trading volume of 2634054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BHP Group [BBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBL shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BHP Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for BHP Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has BBL stock performed recently?

BHP Group [BBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, BBL shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.28 for BHP Group [BBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.36, while it was recorded at 58.03 for the last single week of trading, and 58.52 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group [BBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group [BBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.97 and a Gross Margin at +57.12. BHP Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for BBL is now 40.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group [BBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.93. Additionally, BBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.BHP Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for BHP Group [BBL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for BHP Group [BBL]

There are presently around $9,887 million, or 6.10% of BBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBL stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 16,361,644, which is approximately 3.827% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 15,212,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $895.84 million in BBL stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $770.96 million in BBL stock with ownership of nearly 58.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BHP Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in BHP Group [NYSE:BBL] by around 40,355,225 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 25,266,043 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 102,266,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,887,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,347,855 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,873,203 shares during the same period.