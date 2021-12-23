ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] Stock trading around $1.75 per share: What’s Next?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALJJ] gained 48.31% or 0.57 points to close at $1.75 with a heavy trading volume of 6698023 shares. The company report on December 22, 2021 that ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TOLLING AND TRANSPORTATION AND HEALTH BENEFIT EXCHANGE VERTICALS OF FANEUIL, INC..

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the tolling and transportation and health benefit exchange verticals of its wholly owned subsidiary, Faneuil, Inc. (“Faneuil”), to TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) (“TTEC”), one of the largest global customer experience (“CX”) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions. Consideration to be paid by TTEC is $140 million, less an indemnification escrow amount of approximately $15 million dollars. Faneuil is also eligible to receive additional earn-out payments in an aggregate amount of up to $25 million.

Other Faneuil verticals, including its utilities, non-health benefit exchange, commercial and other verticals, as well as Vistio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Faneuil, which incorporates software tools and methodologies to improve and optimize the contact center agent experience, will remain at Faneuil and Faneuil will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ALJ.

It opened the trading session at $1.34, the shares rose to $1.75 and dropped to $1.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALJJ points out that the company has recorded 10.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.82K shares, ALJJ reached to a volume of 6698023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALJJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALJJ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ALJJ stock

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, ALJJ shares gained by 48.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALJJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.29 for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.17, while it was recorded at 1.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.33 for the last 200 days.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.38 and a Gross Margin at +15.26. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.39.

Return on Total Capital for ALJJ is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 600.37. Additionally, ALJJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 528.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] managed to generate an average of -$8,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.80% of ALJJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALJJ stocks are: VERDAD ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 988,942, which is approximately 6.995% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 408,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in ALJJ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.45 million in ALJJ stock with ownership of nearly -2.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALJJ] by around 386,812 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 167,579 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,387,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,941,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALJJ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,383 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 92,091 shares during the same period.