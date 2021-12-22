Wall Street Analyst Initiated Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] gained 20.00% or 0.23 points to close at $1.38 with a heavy trading volume of 88226359 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Jaguar Health Announces FDA Conditional Approval of Canalevia-CA1 (Crofelemer), the First and Only Treatment for Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea (CID) in Dogs to Receive Any Type of Approval from FDA.

By prescription only, Canalevia™-CA1 is a canine-specific formulation of crofelemer, Jaguar’s novel, oral plant-based product sustainably harvested from the Croton lechleri tree.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced it received conditional approval to market Canalevia™-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets), Jaguar’s oral plant-based prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs. This is the first and only product indicated for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs to receive any type of approval from FDA.

It opened the trading session at $1.15, the shares rose to $1.885 and dropped to $1.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JAGX points out that the company has recorded -72.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, JAGX reached to a volume of 88226359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for JAGX stock

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.97. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6710, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6326 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.05. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -360.25.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -86.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.23. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$994,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $9 million, or 19.90% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 2,033,592, which is approximately 200.003% of the company’s market cap and around 5.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,848,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 million in JAGX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.21 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly -43.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 1,863,143 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,570,457 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,256,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,690,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,184 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 48,279 shares during the same period.