Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] Is Currently 22.43 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] traded at a high on 12/21/21, posting a 22.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.31. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Titan Pharmaceuticals to Explore Strategic Alternatives.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) (“Titan” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. Titan has engaged Maxim Group LLC as its exclusive financial advisor to assist in this process.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Potential strategic alternatives that may be explored or evaluated as part of this process include an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sales of assets, licensing or other strategic transactions involving the Company. There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any agreements or transactions, or that, if completed, any agreements or transactions will be successful or on attractive terms. Titan does not expect to disclose developments with respect to this process unless and until the evaluation of strategic alternatives has been completed or the board of directors has concluded that disclosure is appropriate or legally required.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8905992 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 11.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.98%.

The market cap for TTNP stock reached $12.86 million, with 9.86 million shares outstanding and 9.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 187.64K shares, TTNP reached a trading volume of 8905992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTNP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has TTNP stock performed recently?

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, TTNP shares dropped by -9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5317, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1747 for the last 200 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] shares currently have an operating margin of -151.94 and a Gross Margin at +90.24. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -153.10.

Return on Total Capital for TTNP is now -143.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -156.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -298.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.90. Additionally, TTNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] managed to generate an average of -$617,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 17.70% of TTNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 206,695, which is approximately 1.16% of the company’s market cap and around 6.97% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 90,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in TTNP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $57000.0 in TTNP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP] by around 16,362 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 210,702 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 159,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTNP stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,003 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 126,614 shares during the same period.