Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $55

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.59%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces November Production and Operations Updates.

Riot produces 466 Bitcoin in November 2021 and announces a further increase in 2022 targeted hash rate.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot,” “Riot Blockchain” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting, announces monthly BTC production and operations updates for November 2021, including a further increase in estimated self-mining hash rate capacity for 2022, updates to the status of miner shipments and deployment, and updates on the 400 megawatts (“MW”) infrastructure expansion at the Company’s Whinstone US, Inc., (“Whinstone”) facility in Rockdale, Texas (the “Whinstone Facility”).

Over the last 12 months, RIOT stock rose by 124.08%. The one-year Riot Blockchain Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.71. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.70 billion, with 96.06 million shares outstanding and 93.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.54M shares, RIOT stock reached a trading volume of 10068875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $53.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.59. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -33.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.91 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.15, while it was recorded at 24.09 for the last single week of trading, and 34.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Blockchain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.79 and a Gross Margin at +11.06. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.91.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,584,250 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $749 million, or 28.00% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,976,678, which is approximately 39.223% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,411,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.77 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $63.97 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 10.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 7,725,055 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,339,617 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 21,172,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,236,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,252,384 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,747,905 shares during the same period.