Piper Sandler slashes price target on Endo International plc [ENDP] – find out why.

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.61% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.49%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Endo Announces Favorable Final Ruling in California State Court Opioid Trial.

– Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) (“Endo”) today announced that one of the first public nuisance cases filed against manufacturers of prescription opioid medications has ended with a California trial court issuing a final ruling that the defendants, including Endo’s wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. (EHSI) and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPI), are not liable.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We are very pleased with the trial court’s final ruling and agree with its conclusion that the plaintiffs failed to present evidence demonstrating false or misleading marketing by Endo or a plausible causal link between Endo’s marketing and opioid abuse and misuse,” said Matthew J. Maletta, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Endo. “We are deeply concerned about the opioid abuse crisis and believe this crisis can only be solved through intensive collaboration among the multiple stakeholders. We remain committed to working collaboratively on a comprehensive solution to the opioid abuse crisis and to continuing Endo’s longstanding mission of developing and delivering life-enhancing products through focused execution.”.

Over the last 12 months, ENDP stock dropped by -30.34%. The one-year Endo International plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.17. The average equity rating for ENDP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $904.71 million, with 233.58 million shares outstanding and 229.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, ENDP stock reached a trading volume of 4762724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ENDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -36.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.53 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endo International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +50.31. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.24. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endo International plc [ENDP] managed to generate an average of $72,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ENDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -13.40%.

Endo International plc [ENDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $659 million, or 76.10% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,427,206, which is approximately -1.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,087,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.83 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $64.8 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly -5.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 18,728,699 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 32,170,337 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 125,299,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,198,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,595,585 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,254,169 shares during the same period.