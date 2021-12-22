Orange S.A. [ORAN] fell -11.21% so far this year. What now?

Orange S.A. [NYSE: ORAN] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.53 at the close of the session, up 1.15%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Communiqué – Departure of the CEO of Orange Business Services.

Press release.

Orange S.A. stock is now -11.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORAN Stock saw the intraday high of $10.54 and lowest of $10.4344 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.09, which means current price is +6.90% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 962.77K shares, ORAN reached a trading volume of 4202047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orange S.A. [ORAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORAN shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Orange S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Orange S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orange S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81.

How has ORAN stock performed recently?

Orange S.A. [ORAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, ORAN shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for Orange S.A. [ORAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.85, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Orange S.A. [ORAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orange S.A. go to -7.20%.

Insider trade positions for Orange S.A. [ORAN]

There are presently around $260 million, or 0.90% of ORAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORAN stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 3,185,964, which is approximately -10.485% of the company’s market cap and around 17.90% of the total institutional ownership; MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC, holding 1,938,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.18 million in ORAN stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $15.19 million in ORAN stock with ownership of nearly -3.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Orange S.A. [NYSE:ORAN] by around 2,977,993 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,373,788 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 17,634,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,986,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORAN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 879,878 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 418,264 shares during the same period.