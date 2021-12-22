OpGen Inc. [OPGN] Stock trading around $1.12 per share: What’s Next?

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.11%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that OpGen subsidiary Ares Genetics announces the strategic expansion of ARESdb proprietary contents.

Following successful completion of Phase 1, Ares Genetics has now entered into Phase 2 of its collaboration with a leading U.S. CRO and reference lab, gaining access to 1,000 proprietary clinical isolates from key pathogens.

ARESdb contents has grown by more than 40% in a year.

Over the last 12 months, OPGN stock dropped by -34.12%. The one-year OpGen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.14. The average equity rating for OPGN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.39 million, with 38.27 million shares outstanding and 35.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, OPGN stock reached a trading volume of 5984593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OpGen Inc. [OPGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPGN shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

OPGN Stock Performance Analysis:

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, OPGN shares dropped by -27.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.20 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6313, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3087 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OpGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -510.02 and a Gross Margin at +8.68. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -621.93.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -83.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.82. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$238,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.60% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,536,218, which is approximately 11.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 353,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in OPGN stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.27 million in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OpGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 709,267 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 117,972 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,103,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,930,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,734 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 106,814 shares during the same period.