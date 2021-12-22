MetLife Inc. [MET] Is Currently 2.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] surged by $1.73 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $60.92 during the day while it closed the day at $60.32. The company report on December 17, 2021 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MetLife, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the members of Metropolitan Life Insurance Group. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: MET]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The ratings reflect Metropolitan Life Insurance Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

MetLife Inc. stock has also loss -0.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MET stock has inclined by 1.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.81% and gained 28.48% year-on date.

The market cap for MET stock reached $51.70 billion, with 854.90 million shares outstanding and 710.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4105571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $73.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $52, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MET stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 39 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.81.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.67, while it was recorded at 60.27 for the last single week of trading, and 61.96 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 8.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $116,280 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 8.35%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,916 million, or 76.40% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,182,879, which is approximately 4.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 61,061,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.38 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 27,457,725 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 47,772,820 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 554,845,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 630,075,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,158,661 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,491,744 shares during the same period.