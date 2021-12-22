Matterport Inc. [MTTR] is 115.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] gained 8.46% on the last trading session, reaching $23.20 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Matterport Powers New Experiences for Retailers and Consumers.

Retailers turn to digital twins to reach consumers virtually while providing offline, shoppable experiences.

Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, is powering new experiences for retailers and their customers. Using Capture Services On-Demand, Matterport Pro2 cameras, or the Matterport Smartphone app, retail customers are creating virtual showrooms, curating shoppable digital experiences with e-commerce integration, and making store operations more efficient.

Matterport Inc. represents 196.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.46 billion with the latest information. MTTR stock price has been found in the range of $22.01 to $24.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, MTTR reached a trading volume of 8176452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $30.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for MTTR stock

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, MTTR shares dropped by -16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.63% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.53, while it was recorded at 22.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.20 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matterport Inc. [MTTR] managed to generate an average of -$500,412 per employee.Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

There are presently around $842 million, or 34.80% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,797,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.24 million in MTTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $76.8 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 35,429,322 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 6,089,309 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,161,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,357,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,543,630 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,863,737 shares during the same period.