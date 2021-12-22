Market cap of Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI] reaches 61.69M – now what?

Reliance Global Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RELI] surged by $2.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.25 during the day while it closed the day at $5.45. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Reliance Global Group CEO to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on December 16.

via NewMediaWire — Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on December 16, 2021.

Mr. Beyman is scheduled to appear on December 16, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will consist of an interview hosted by Spencer Israel, Executive Producer of Benzinga TV.

Reliance Global Group Inc. stock has also gained 92.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RELI stock has inclined by 108.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.81% and lost -15.22% year-on date.

The market cap for RELI stock reached $61.69 million, with 10.94 million shares outstanding and 10.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 567.95K shares, RELI reached a trading volume of 75329426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reliance Global Group Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

RELI stock trade performance evaluation

Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.58. With this latest performance, RELI shares gained by 168.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.29 for Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reliance Global Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.20% of RELI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 344,993, which is approximately 0.942% of the company’s market cap and around 87.90% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 56,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in RELI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in RELI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reliance Global Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Reliance Global Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RELI] by around 59,529 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 54,719 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 396,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,310 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 26,516 shares during the same period.