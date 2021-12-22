Market cap of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ] reaches 14.06M – now what?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: CELZ] closed the trading session at $2.14 on 12/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.92, while the highest price level was $2.50. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Implementation of Reverse Stock Split in Preparation for Planned Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market.

(OTC-CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications, today announced its intention to effect a 1-for-500 reverse split of its common stock in preparation for a planned listing of the Company’s securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The reverse stock split will become effective at the open of business on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on the OTC Markets system on a split-adjusted basis under the temporary ticker symbol “CELZD” at that time. The fifth character “D” will remain appended to the Company’s symbol for 20 business days or until the Company is listed on Nasdaq, whichever comes first, at which point the Company’s trading symbol will revert back to “CELZ.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is 22529Y 309.

The Company has filed an application to list its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq. The reverse stock split is intended to enable the Company to meet the stock price requirement for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -84.60 percent and weekly performance of -12.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -74.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 550.85K shares, CELZ reached to a volume of 4006684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 374.93.

CELZ stock trade performance evaluation

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.65. With this latest performance, CELZ shares dropped by -38.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.9600, while it was recorded at 2.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 13.2900 for the last 200 days.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -677.71 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22082.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ]: Insider Ownership positions

0 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.