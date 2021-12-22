Market cap of Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] reaches 89.72M – now what?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] traded at a high on 12/21/21, posting a 10.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.30. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Assertio Holdings, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Otrexup® (methotrexate) a Drug Device Combination from Antares Pharma, Inc..

Trailing 12 Month Reported Revenues of Otrexup Were $15.5 Million.

Assertio will Pay Antares $18.0 Million Upfront and an Additional $26.0 Million in Deferred Payments .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4127494 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Assertio Holdings Inc. stands at 21.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.93%.

The market cap for ASRT stock reached $89.72 million, with 44.97 million shares outstanding and 43.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, ASRT reached a trading volume of 4127494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASRT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

How has ASRT stock performed recently?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.12. With this latest performance, ASRT shares gained by 74.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.29 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.34, while it was recorded at 1.86 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +50.99. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.64.

Return on Total Capital for ASRT is now 1.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 617.99. Additionally, ASRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 476.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,737,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

There are presently around $13 million, or 14.60% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,920,515, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC, holding 945,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 million in ASRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.64 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assertio Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 541,443 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,948,462 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,703,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,193,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 235,436 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,780,959 shares during the same period.