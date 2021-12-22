Market Analysts see Exicure Inc. [XCUR] falling to $0.40. Time to buy?

Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ: XCUR] traded at a high on 12/21/21, posting a 0.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.24. The company report on December 21, 2021 that XCUR Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Exicure, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm.

Attorney Advertising–Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Exicure, Inc. (“Exicure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XCUR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Exicure securities between March 11, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/xcur.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8058281 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exicure Inc. stands at 10.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.32%.

The market cap for XCUR stock reached $22.08 million, with 88.11 million shares outstanding and 67.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, XCUR reached a trading volume of 8058281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exicure Inc. [XCUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XCUR shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XCUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exicure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Exicure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on XCUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exicure Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has XCUR stock performed recently?

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, XCUR shares dropped by -47.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XCUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.21 for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7899, while it was recorded at 0.2494 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4082 for the last 200 days.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Exicure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]

There are presently around $7 million, or 33.20% of XCUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XCUR stocks are: TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 7,325,000, which is approximately -0.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 6,977,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 million in XCUR stocks shares; and PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $1.24 million in XCUR stock with ownership of nearly 42.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exicure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ:XCUR] by around 2,229,030 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,683,322 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 24,293,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,206,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XCUR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,142 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,498,069 shares during the same period.