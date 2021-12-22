IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] is -19.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] loss -0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $2.96 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2021 that IAMGOLD Assay Results at Nelligan Gold Project Confirm Continuity and Extends Mineralization to the West.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 16, 2021) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce initial assay results from its 2021 exploration diamond drilling program at its Nelligan joint venture project (IAMGOLD: 75%, Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (“Vanstar”): 25%), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada and 15 kilometres from the Monster Lake Project 100% owned by IAMGOLD. The Nelligan Gold project (on a 100% basis) hosts Inferred Mineral Resources containing 3.2 million ounces of gold grading 1.02 g/t Au (refer to news releases dated October 22, 2019 and February 17, 2021).

IAMGOLD Corporation represents 476.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.40 billion with the latest information. IAG stock price has been found in the range of $2.92 to $3.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.13M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 5599835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Desjardins have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.25 to $4.40. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.00%.

There are presently around $601 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 49,081,107, which is approximately 0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 41,333,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.76 million in IAG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $59.27 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 6,169,673 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 26,526,229 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 169,563,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,258,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 858,010 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 12,937,470 shares during the same period.