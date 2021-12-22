General Electric Company [GE] is 7.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] price surged by 3.42 percent to reach at $3.08. The company report on December 21, 2021 that GE Digital Will Acquire Opus One Solutions to Advance the Energy Transition.

Combined technology portfolio to enable broad, rapid adoption of renewables and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) at all points on the grid.

Creates interoperable portfolio that will help utilities forecast, manage, optimize, and trade renewables coming onto the electric grid.

A sum of 6754058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.48M shares. General Electric Company shares reached a high of $93.67 and dropped to a low of $90.72 until finishing in the latest session at $93.06.

The one-year GE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.71. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $120.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $119 to $131, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on GE stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 132 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 101.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.17, while it was recorded at 91.82 for the last single week of trading, and 104.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.