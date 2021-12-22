For Under Armour Inc. [UAA], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] plunged by -$0.96 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $20.82 during the day while it closed the day at $19.94. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Under Armour Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments.

One of the world’s leading athletic performance brands moves business-critical SAP workloads to AWS to increase reliability and scalability, and accelerate digital transformation.

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for SAP to increase resilience, enhance security, and provide more significant insights across its business. The athletic performance brand completed the migration of its SAP environments to AWS earlier this year, providing the foundation for improving performance and visibility across its design, merchandising, planning, manufacturing, supply chain, and sales distribution channels. Under Armour will now integrate its SAP environments with AWS’s broad and deep set of technologies, including analytics, machine learning, compute, and storage. Powered by the world’s leading cloud, this modernization brings a range of AWS capabilities to fuel innovation in areas like 3D apparel and footwear design, digitally connected footwear and apparel, resource-efficient production, direct-to-consumer sales, and global wholesale distribution.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also loss -11.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAA stock has declined by -2.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.77% and gained 16.13% year-on date.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $8.80 billion, with 470.00 million shares outstanding and 387.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 6622550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $29.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $30 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on UAA stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 25 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.77. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -25.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.54 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.23, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading, and 22.46 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 27.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,397 million, or 87.10% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,709,478, which is approximately 3.518% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,432,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.93 million in UAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $163.67 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 3.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 30,452,144 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 27,278,082 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 104,814,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,544,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,857,262 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,093,368 shares during the same period.