For Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] traded at a high on 12/21/21, posting a 13.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.58. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Party City and Shipt Make New Year’s Eve Joy Easy with Free Delivery.

Leading party goods retailer offering free New Year’s Eve delivery through Shipt for online orders placed between 12/17 – 12/27.

Party City, the global celebrations category leader, today announced their partner Shipt, the multi-retailer, same-day shopping and delivery company, will offer customers free delivery on New Year’s Eve essentials from PartyCity.com. Online orders placed on PartyCity.com between Friday, December 17 and Monday, December 27 for scheduled delivery on Friday, December 31 will receive complimentary delivery, courtesy of Shipt.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3716693 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Party City Holdco Inc. stands at 8.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.28%.

The market cap for PRTY stock reached $622.67 million, with 112.04 million shares outstanding and 106.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, PRTY reached a trading volume of 3716693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has PRTY stock performed recently?

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, PRTY shares dropped by -10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.63 and a Gross Margin at +25.32. Party City Holdco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.54.

Return on Total Capital for PRTY is now -7.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -180.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,626.63. Additionally, PRTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,907.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] managed to generate an average of -$30,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to 12.58%.

Insider trade positions for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

There are presently around $409 million, or 74.60% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 15,986,623, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,784,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.05 million in PRTY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.8 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly 0.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Party City Holdco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 9,173,657 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 10,367,353 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 63,874,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,415,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,059,286 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,113,643 shares during the same period.