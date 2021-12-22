For Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] jumped around 11.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $95.05 at the close of the session, up 13.63%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that CITRIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Citrix Systems, Inc. – CTXS.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilJanuary 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Citrix Systems Inc. stock is now -26.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTXS Stock saw the intraday high of $96.70 and lowest of $89.7001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 145.19, which means current price is +21.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, CTXS reached a trading volume of 4816405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $100.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CTXS shares from 140 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CTXS stock performed recently?

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.33. With this latest performance, CTXS shares gained by 11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.01, while it was recorded at 86.13 for the last single week of trading, and 110.50 for the last 200 days.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.18 and a Gross Margin at +82.73. Citrix Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for CTXS is now 31.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 106.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,762.70. Additionally, CTXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,719.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] managed to generate an average of $56,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 6.50%.

Insider trade positions for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]

There are presently around $10,138 million, or 99.00% of CTXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,939,327, which is approximately -4.143% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,746,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.04 billion in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly -1.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 19,348,681 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 11,298,620 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 90,553,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,200,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,786,220 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 3,331,905 shares during the same period.