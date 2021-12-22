For Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] plunged by -$1.82 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.68 during the day while it closed the day at $4.40. The company report on December 21, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) on Behalf of Shareholders.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) to determine whether certain Aquestive officers and directors violated securities laws and breached their fiduciary duty to the Company. Aquestive is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops products to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s most advanced proprietary product candidate is Libervant (diazepam), the first oral diazepam-based therapy for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -12.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AQST stock has declined by -0.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.90% and lost -17.76% year-on date.

The market cap for AQST stock reached $170.19 million, with 39.23 million shares outstanding and 39.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 599.14K shares, AQST reached a trading volume of 4515330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.87. With this latest performance, AQST shares dropped by -26.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.55 and a Gross Margin at +71.72. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -121.67.

Return on Total Capital for AQST is now -90.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.39. Additionally, AQST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 218.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 142.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] managed to generate an average of -$298,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $92 million, or 37.00% of AQST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,810,958, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,054,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 million in AQST stocks shares; and BRACEBRIDGE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.67 million in AQST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST] by around 504,031 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,351,002 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 12,922,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,777,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,628 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 765,225 shares during the same period.