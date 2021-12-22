For Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] price surged by 5.60 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Abeona Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 44,700,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 44,700,000 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.39 per one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.39 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Abeona. The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering, and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A sum of 16446647 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.31 and dropped to a low of $0.285 until finishing in the latest session at $0.31.

The one-year ABEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.69. The average equity rating for ABEO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEO shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

ABEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.35. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -59.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.59 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7696, while it was recorded at 0.4260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3218 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -485.04. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -842.34.

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -32.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.51. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$1,108,342 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 26.00% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,007,272, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,747,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 million in ABEO stocks shares; and KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.84 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 1,379,608 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,646,797 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 20,524,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,551,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 720,366 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,585,481 shares during the same period.