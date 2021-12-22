Fisker Inc. [FSR] Is Currently 2.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.96% on 12/21/2021, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.67%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Fisker to Partner With Bridgestone for Electric Vehicle Services and Solutions in France and Germany.

Bridgestone to provide total after-sales services for Fisker customers in France and Germany, consistent with the asset-lite business model being deployed across the Fisker business globally.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bridgestone to deliver support in France through select locations from their Speedy network at 450+ locations and in Germany at 300+ locations under their Pitstop and Reiff-ABS networks.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock rose by 7.30%. The one-year Fisker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.01. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.97 billion, with 296.13 million shares outstanding and 157.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.64M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 4666876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $24.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock. On September 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 27 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101489.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -19.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.89, while it was recorded at 17.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,291 million, or 47.80% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,358,618, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 10,259,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.99 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $161.69 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly -4.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 13,911,679 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,890,051 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 58,107,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,908,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,528,271 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,940,868 shares during the same period.