Doximity Inc. [DOCS] moved up 0.76: Why It’s Important

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] closed the trading session at $48.76 on 12/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.7694, while the highest price level was $50.02. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Doximity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events.

Doximity Executives To Take Part in Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, Raymond James Technology Conference.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced that it will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.00 percent and weekly performance of -8.31 percent. The stock has performed -20.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, DOCS reached to a volume of 3860838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Doximity Inc. [DOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $72.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Doximity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on DOCS stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCS shares from 68 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02.

DOCS stock trade performance evaluation

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.31.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.31, while it was recorded at 50.45 for the last single week of trading.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,450 million, or 48.60% of DOCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,156,496, which is approximately 21.483% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,193,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.93 million in DOCS stocks shares; and WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $190.3 million in DOCS stock with ownership of nearly 77.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doximity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Doximity Inc. [NYSE:DOCS] by around 12,564,655 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 6,856,076 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 10,535,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,956,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,121,709 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,369,067 shares during the same period.