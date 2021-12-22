Cross Research lifts Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.42%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that DESKTOP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Desktop Metal, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DM) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Desktop securities between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) . Investors have until February 21, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, DM stock dropped by -71.62%. The one-year Desktop Metal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.78. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.58 billion, with 260.56 million shares outstanding and 255.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, DM stock reached a trading volume of 4405564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cross Research have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -24.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc. Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $694 million, or 41.10% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 17,496,150, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,024,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.57 million in DM stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $73.33 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly -25.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 30,254,965 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 30,356,851 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 75,672,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,284,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,854,175 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 15,927,283 shares during the same period.