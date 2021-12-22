Credit Suisse slashes price target on Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] – find out why.

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.39%. The company report on December 18, 2021 that Did You Purchase Stock Between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021? Johnson Fistel Investigates Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Behalf of Investors for Insider Trading.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson & Fistel, LLP is investigating potential legal claims for investors in the companies listed below.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”), a family office with $10 billion under management. Recently, class action complaints were filed against Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for allegedly selling large amounts of shares on or about March 25, 2021, based upon material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its stock positions because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses.

Over the last 12 months, SAN stock dropped by -0.96%. The one-year Banco Santander S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.12. The average equity rating for SAN stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.50 billion, with 17.31 billion shares outstanding and 17.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, SAN stock reached a trading volume of 10906177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.04.

SAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.23 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Santander S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.97. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 567.96. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 402.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of -$45,876 per employee.

SAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. go to -13.48%.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,022 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 124,214,803, which is approximately 4.787% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 21,660,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.28 million in SAN stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $51.95 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 26,699,165 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 22,154,742 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 285,161,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,015,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,072,746 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,957,951 shares during the same period.