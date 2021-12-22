Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] is 12.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] gained 1.84% or 0.38 points to close at $21.05 with a heavy trading volume of 4741683 shares. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Change Healthcare Partners with the American Society of Addiction Medicine to Transform Utilization Management for SUD.

The ASAM Criteria® Powered by InterQual® brings efficiency for payers and providers to assess the millions of patients suffering from substance use disorders.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Today, Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) introduced The ASAM Criteria Powered by InterQual, a SaaS solution developed through an exclusive partnership with the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). This software, which seamlessly integrates into existing care-management workflows, significantly reduces the time required for substance use disorder (SUD) patient assessments, increases consistency, and streamlines the prior-authorization process using industry-standard criteria. The ASAM Criteria is a widely used and comprehensive set of guidelines for placement, continued stay, and transfer/discharge of patients with addiction and co-occurring conditions.

It opened the trading session at $20.67, the shares rose to $21.07 and dropped to $20.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHNG points out that the company has recorded -8.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CHNG reached to a volume of 4741683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHNG shares is $25.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Change Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CHNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Change Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHNG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CHNG stock

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, CHNG shares gained by 2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.93, while it was recorded at 20.92 for the last single week of trading, and 22.01 for the last 200 days.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Change Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Change Healthcare Inc. go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

There are presently around $6,099 million, or 95.50% of CHNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNG stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 59,620,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,315,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $461.26 million in CHNG stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $394.32 million in CHNG stock with ownership of nearly -0.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG] by around 38,365,387 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 35,206,144 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 221,505,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,076,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,566,624 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,670,897 shares during the same period.