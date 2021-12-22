BTIG Research lifts CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -40.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -36.03%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that CytomX Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Results for Ongoing Phase 2 Expansion Study of CX-2029, a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Candidate Targeting the Transferrin Receptor, CD71.

-Objective response rate of 18.8 percent and disease control rate of 87.5 percent in unselected advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Enrollment continues-.

-Enrollment completed in advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with objective response rate of 4.0 percent and disease control rate of 56.0 percent-.

Over the last 12 months, CTMX stock dropped by -50.57%. The one-year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.33. The average equity rating for CTMX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $249.77 million, with 65.21 million shares outstanding and 64.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 806.29K shares, CTMX stock reached a trading volume of 15393301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CTMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.03. With this latest performance, CTMX shares dropped by -47.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.04 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

There are presently around $349 million, or 86.60% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,303,025, which is approximately -1.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,516,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.58 million in CTMX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $32.59 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly -0.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 4,947,121 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,552,107 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 41,578,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,077,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,092,602 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,952,654 shares during the same period.