BMO Capital Markets lifts Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] loss -5.45% on the last trading session, reaching $18.73 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Executive Vice President and CFO to Present at Citi Conference on December 1.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced today that Stephen R. Scherger, Executive Vice President and CFO, will present at Citi’s 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference. The presentation will be in the form of a fireside chat, and will take place on Wednesday, December 1st at 10:15am ET. The discussion will be available live and in replay via webcast, and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

About Graphic Packaging Holding CompanyGraphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company’s customers include many of the world’s most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company’s web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company represents 308.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.87 billion with the latest information. GPK stock price has been found in the range of $17.63 to $19.415.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 7717564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $24.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on GPK stock. On October 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPK shares from 20 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for GPK stock

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.99 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.25, while it was recorded at 19.72 for the last single week of trading, and 19.02 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.59 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 11.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.14. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $8,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 24.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

There are presently around $5,940 million, or 98.30% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,295,181, which is approximately 6.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 20,650,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.08 million in GPK stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $256.92 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -11.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 28,798,225 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 29,121,400 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 241,948,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,868,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,373,819 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,662,980 shares during the same period.