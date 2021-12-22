Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] is -38.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: BJDX] gained 4.82% on the last trading session, reaching $3.26 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

IL-6 test for sepsis triage on Track for January 2022 FDA Pre-Submission Filing.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. represents 11.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.65 million with the latest information. BJDX stock price has been found in the range of $3.121 to $3.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, BJDX reached a trading volume of 3998068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for BJDX stock

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.98.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.29 for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.