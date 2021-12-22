American International Group Inc. [AIG] Revenue clocked in at $47.65 billion, up 45.64% YTD: What’s Next?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] gained 4.21% or 2.23 points to close at $55.14 with a heavy trading volume of 6381483 shares. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Graham Fulcher to Join AIG as International General Insurance Chief Actuary.

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Graham Fulcher will join the company as International General Insurance Chief Actuary, a newly created role. Based in London, Mr. Fulcher will report to Jon Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance and Richard Olsen, Chief Actuary, General Insurance. Mr. Fulcher will join the company during the first quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $53.61, the shares rose to $55.595 and dropped to $53.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIG points out that the company has recorded 15.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 6381483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $63.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.39.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.00, while it was recorded at 54.36 for the last single week of trading, and 52.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.17. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.07. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of -$132,178 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 30.69%.

There are presently around $40,575 million, or 93.60% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,609,368, which is approximately 0.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,571,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.0 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 12.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 28,785,052 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 47,349,487 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 690,726,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 766,861,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,524,883 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,876,810 shares during the same period.