why Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.56

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: ITCI] closed the trading session at $45.35 on 12/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.42, while the highest price level was $49.00. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces U.S. FDA Approval of CAPLYTA® (lumateperone) for the Treatment of Bipolar Depression in Adults.

CAPLYTA is the only FDA-approved treatment for depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) in adults as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved CAPLYTA for the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder in adults, as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.61 percent and weekly performance of 24.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 481.09K shares, ITCI reached to a volume of 5842221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITCI shares is $55.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ITCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21.

ITCI stock trade performance evaluation

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.59. With this latest performance, ITCI shares gained by 12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.22 for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.95, while it was recorded at 38.88 for the last single week of trading, and 37.06 for the last 200 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1013.58 and a Gross Margin at +91.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -995.07.

Return on Total Capital for ITCI is now -51.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.44. Additionally, ITCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] managed to generate an average of -$592,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.