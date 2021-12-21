why Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.34

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] closed the trading session at $8.98 on 12/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.76, while the highest price level was $9.45. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

— Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.23 percent and weekly performance of -16.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -40.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, YMM reached to a volume of 9186009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $22.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

YMM stock trade performance evaluation

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.70. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -40.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.23% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.51 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.73, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Insider Ownership positions

35 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 51,788,829 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 36,555,389 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 129,882,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,226,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,266,231 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 15,031,986 shares during the same period.