why BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.93

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [NASDAQ: BDSI] gained 26.92% on the last trading session, reaching $3.30 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2021 that BioDelivery Sciences Prevails in BELBUCA® ANDA Litigation Maintaining Patent Exclusivity Against Alvogen Until 2032.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that the U.S. District Court of Delaware has issued an opinion in favor of BDSI in the company’s patent litigation against Alvogen Group, Inc. and its affiliates, who filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for BDSI’s BELBUCA® product on May 23, 2018. The opinion by the trial judge upholds the validity of claims in BDSI’s patents 8,147,866 (the ‘866 patent), which expires in 2027, and 9,901,539 (the ‘539 patent), which expires in 2032. Alvogen conceded infringement of these claims. Accordingly, BDSI expects market exclusivity of BELBUCA against Alvogen until 2032.

“We are pleased with the Court’s decision and look forward to continuously supplying BELBUCA to chronic pain patients,” stated Jeff Bailey, CEO of BDSI. “We would like to thank our shareholders for their support during the lengthy litigation period. With the removal of this legal overhang, we will continue to focus on business development and creating additional shareholder value.”.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. represents 98.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $331.02 million with the latest information. BDSI stock price has been found in the range of $2.60 to $3.3565.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, BDSI reached a trading volume of 12317300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDSI shares is $6.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on BDSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for BDSI stock

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.91. With this latest performance, BDSI shares gained by 9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.08 and a Gross Margin at +79.78. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.43.

Return on Total Capital for BDSI is now 20.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.98. Additionally, BDSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] managed to generate an average of $146,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]

There are presently around $159 million, or 68.80% of BDSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDSI stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 9,170,699, which is approximately -3.77% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,588,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.73 million in BDSI stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $14.08 million in BDSI stock with ownership of nearly -2.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [NASDAQ:BDSI] by around 6,992,500 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,999,637 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 49,219,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,211,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDSI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,745,385 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,122,497 shares during the same period.