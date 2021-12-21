Wall Street Analyst Initiated BP p.l.c. [BP]. What else is Wall St. saying

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] closed the trading session at $25.65 on 12/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.33, while the highest price level was $25.86. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Cognite Signs New Agreement With bp to Provide Single Consolidated Data Layer for bp’s Well Operations.

New two-year agreement builds on initial strategic partnership using Industrial DataOps platform Cognite Data Fusion to optimize well design and workflows.

Cognite, a leader in industrial innovation announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with bp (NYSE: BP) to use Cognite’s industrial dataops solution Cognite Data Fusion™ to empower its engineers and domain experts with better access to contextualized data in order to increase efficiency and sustainability of well operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.00 percent and weekly performance of -3.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.67M shares, BP reached to a volume of 28658416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $35.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BP stock trade performance evaluation

BP p.l.c. [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.82, while it was recorded at 26.37 for the last single week of trading, and 26.25 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.62 and a Gross Margin at -0.28. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.26.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now -5.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.98. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of -$248,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BP p.l.c. [BP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -3.00%.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,776 million, or 9.30% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 26,168,774, which is approximately -2.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 14,168,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.64 million in BP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $370.66 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly -13.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 44,822,272 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 38,517,476 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 212,340,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,679,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,184,572 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 11,082,540 shares during the same period.