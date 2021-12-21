Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Revenue clocked in at $16.23 billion, down -16.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.10 during the day while it closed the day at $8.03. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Teva Announces Launch of an Authorized Generic of Epiduo® Forte Gel (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide gel 0.3%/2.5%), in the U.S..

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the launch of an authorized generic of Epiduo®1 Forte Gel (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide gel 0.3%/2.5%), in the United States.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Adapalene and benzoyl peroxide gel 0.3%/2.5% is a topical prescription medicine used to treat acne vulgaris.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock has also loss -1.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEVA stock has declined by -7.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.89% and lost -16.79% year-on date.

The market cap for TEVA stock reached $9.00 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.76M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 15250083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $15 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on TEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 102.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA stock trade performance evaluation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 8.16 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +46.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.95.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 263.30. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$345,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 3.85%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,353 million, or 48.10% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 118,876,651, which is approximately -3.079% of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 42,789,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.87 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $332.44 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 34,836,709 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 64,959,350 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 431,044,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,840,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,910,056 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,150,831 shares during the same period.