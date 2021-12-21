Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] Stock trading around $19.18 per share: What’s Next?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] traded at a low on 12/17/21, posting a -5.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.18. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Jessica Bartley promoted to Vice President – IT Security and Chief Security and Privacy Officer (CSPO).

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) today announced the promotion of Jessica Bartley to Vice President – IT Security and Chief Security and Privacy Officer (CSPO), effective January 2022.

“This promotion for Jessica results from her expanding role in IT security and our continuing focus on cybersecurity,” said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of TDS. “Jessica brings exceptional knowledge of data governance and compliance, which bolsters her experience of threat assessment and remediation. I’m confident she will excel in her new position.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19455541 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stands at 4.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for TDS stock reached $2.32 billion, with 115.00 million shares outstanding and 100.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 887.36K shares, TDS reached a trading volume of 19455541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $30.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on TDS stock. On November 04, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TDS shares from 35 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99.

How has TDS stock performed recently?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, TDS shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.34, while it was recorded at 19.75 for the last single week of trading, and 21.67 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +37.80. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.33.

Return on Total Capital for TDS is now 3.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.63. Additionally, TDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] managed to generate an average of $24,565 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]

There are presently around $1,850 million, or 91.80% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 15,896,708, which is approximately 7.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,815,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.62 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $191.61 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 9,712,988 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 7,198,307 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 79,544,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,455,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,769,721 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,613,493 shares during the same period.