Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock [SOPA] is -76.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock [NASDAQ: SOPA] traded at a high on 12/20/21, posting a 240.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.26. The company report on December 19, 2021 that Society Pass (SoPa) Announces Addition to the Russell 2000® Index.

Follows IPO on November 9, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

via NewMediaWire – Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (“SoPa” or the “Company”), a leading Southeast Asian data-driven loyalty platform, today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell 2000® Index, effective at the open of the U.S. markets on December 20, 2021, according to the preliminary list of IPO additions to the Russell indexes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 166980021 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock stands at 56.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 43.76%.

The market cap for SOPA stock reached $229.59 million, with 20.39 million shares outstanding and 11.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SOPA reached a trading volume of 166980021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock [SOPA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2295.91.

How has SOPA stock performed recently?

Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock [SOPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 135.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.16 for Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock [SOPA]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading.

Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock [SOPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7118.51 and a Gross Margin at -1661.08. Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7297.94.

Return on Total Capital for SOPA is now -65.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock [SOPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, SOPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.